Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Voter Service Center pops up in Wahiawa for in-person voting, registration

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published August 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM HST
ballot hawaii ballot election
Noe Tanigawa
/
HPR
FILE - A ballot in the 2020 general election.

A pop-up Voter Service Center opened Monday morning at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

The central Oʻahu location offers in-person voting, voter registration and accessible voting capabilities.

City and County of Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla said opening up the pop-up in Wahiawa creates a more centralized voting area for people located farther from town.

“Traditionally we've had service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu Hale, and we wanted to keep it more accessible, make it more convenient for voters who really need the (in-person) services,” Quidilla said.

IMG_2233.jpg
Sabrina Bodon
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Rex Quidilla is the City and County of Honolulu Elections Administrator.

Monday marked an unofficial deadline to mail off ballots via the postal service.

At this point, voters should drop off their ballots at deposit boxes to ensure the Elections Division receives them before the 7 p.m. Aug. 13 deadline.

“The easiest way to vote is by mail, avail yourselves to that service,” Quidilla said. “But if you're not registered to vote, you need (help) replacing a ballot, you have special needs so you need the machines to aid in the voting process. That's what we're here for.”

The Wahiawa location has non-traditional hours, too, for better outreach. The VSC is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This pop-up follows one that was open in Kāneʻohe last week. There, about 232 voters were serviced.

Voter Service Centers are open across the state. More information can be found at elections.hawaii.gov.

Hawaii Voter Guide generic graphic election 2022 midterm election - Sophia McCullough
Local News
Here's what to know about the 2022 election in Hawaiʻi

Tags

Local News Election
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Content