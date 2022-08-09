Voter Service Center pops up in Wahiawa for in-person voting, registration

A pop-up Voter Service Center opened Monday morning at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

The central Oʻahu location offers in-person voting, voter registration and accessible voting capabilities.

City and County of Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla said opening up the pop-up in Wahiawa creates a more centralized voting area for people located farther from town.

“Traditionally we've had service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu Hale, and we wanted to keep it more accessible, make it more convenient for voters who really need the (in-person) services,” Quidilla said.

Sabrina Bodon / Hawaiʻi Public Radio Rex Quidilla is the City and County of Honolulu Elections Administrator.

Monday marked an unofficial deadline to mail off ballots via the postal service.

At this point, voters should drop off their ballots at deposit boxes to ensure the Elections Division receives them before the 7 p.m. Aug. 13 deadline.

“The easiest way to vote is by mail, avail yourselves to that service,” Quidilla said. “But if you're not registered to vote, you need (help) replacing a ballot, you have special needs so you need the machines to aid in the voting process. That's what we're here for.”

The Wahiawa location has non-traditional hours, too, for better outreach. The VSC is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This pop-up follows one that was open in Kāneʻohe last week. There, about 232 voters were serviced.

Voter Service Centers are open across the state. More information can be found at elections.hawaii.gov.