Folks on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Maui can keep their eyes wide and ears out for the sight or sound of the lovely white-rumped shama. We have its song on today's Manu Minute, thanks to the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
The coo coo coo-ing call of the zebra dove is likely familiar to anyone who's ever waited outside for the bus, stopped to rest on a park bench, or enjoyed a picnic on a sunny day. Take a listen, courtesy of the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Though not your standard songbird, the wild turkey's "Gobble Gobble Gobble" has been charting at number one in the bird world for 200 straight Thanksgivings. You can hear the smash hit on today's Manu Minute.
At first glance, it's easy to mistake an ʻalawi for an ʻamakihi. But these little birds have songs that are entirely their own.
Would you look at the beak on that one? That’s right, we’re talking about Java sparrows, who can be recognized by their less-than-dainty beaks. But we’ve also got their lovely calls for you, thanks to the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
We’ve got a little sandpiper for you today. Its rattling call gives you a clue to its name. With recordings from the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and Xeno Canto, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor Patrick Hart brings you the Manu Minute.
With fewer than 2,000 individuals remaining, ΄ākohekohe are a rare sight. At just over 7 inches, ΄ākohekohe are one of Maui's largest honeycreepers. But their most distinctive features are their white-grey crests just above their beaks.
In spite of their lavish appearance, Indian peafowl are actually quite common. Native to India and Sri Lanka, these birds have been introduced throughout the world. We have their song for you, thanks to the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
The moaning wedge-tailed shearwater is the star of Manu Minute today, thanks to recordings from the Macaulay Library at Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
At just over 5 inches beak to tail, the red-billed leiothrix is small enough to sit comfortably in the palm of your hand. But don't underestimate them — their song packs a punch.
There are a few more weeks to spot the visiting sanderlings, which come to Hawaiʻi every winter. We've got their song for you, thanks to the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
The palila is the last finch-billed native honeycreeper. These rare birds have all but vanished from the Hawaiian Islands, with the exception of a few small patches of high elevation forest on the west side of Maunakea on Hawai'i Island.