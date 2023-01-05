Donate
Manu Minute

  Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
    Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
    /
    HPR
    Manu Minute: The well-named white-rumped shama
    Patrick Hart
    Folks on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Maui can keep their eyes wide and ears out for the sight or sound of the lovely white-rumped shama. We have its song on today's Manu Minute, thanks to the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.
  Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
    Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
    /
    HPR
    Manu Minute: The zebra dove
    Patrick Hart
    The coo coo coo-ing call of the zebra dove is likely familiar to anyone who's ever waited outside for the bus, stopped to rest on a park bench, or enjoyed a picnic on a sunny day. Take a listen, courtesy of the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
