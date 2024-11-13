Manu Minute: The musical Eurasian skylark

The Eurasian skylark isn't the flashiest bird to behold, but its courtship song packs a melodic punch.

During the breeding season, male skylarks will take off from the ground and fly up in a steep spiral. Once they are a few hundred in the air, they hover and circle for several minutes, energetically singing and fluttering their wings the entire time.

A skylark once captured the attention of English Romantic poet Percy Shelley while he was on a walk with his wife, Mary Shelley, in Italy. He detailed the experience in his ode "To a Skylark," published in 1820.

Here in Hawaiʻi, you're most likely to hear a singing skylark in the high-elevation grasslands of Maunakea, Maunaloa, and Haleakalā.

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab