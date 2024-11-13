© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The musical Eurasian skylark

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The Eurasian skylark is about the length of a butter knife. Its plumage is brown, and it has
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
LOHE Lab
The Eurasian skylark is about the length of a butter knife with brown plumage, a yellow-brown bill and pinkish feet.

The Eurasian skylark isn't the flashiest bird to behold, but its courtship song packs a melodic punch.

During the breeding season, male skylarks will take off from the ground and fly up in a steep spiral. Once they are a few hundred in the air, they hover and circle for several minutes, energetically singing and fluttering their wings the entire time.

A skylark once captured the attention of English Romantic poet Percy Shelley while he was on a walk with his wife, Mary Shelley, in Italy. He detailed the experience in his ode "To a Skylark," published in 1820.

Here in Hawaiʻi, you're most likely to hear a singing skylark in the high-elevation grasslands of Maunakea, Maunaloa, and Haleakalā.

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab

Tags
Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsLOHE LabUH Hilo
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes