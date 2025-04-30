© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The chuckling chukar

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:26 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The chukar is a prized gamebird. It stands about a foot
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
LOHE Lab
The chukar is a prized game bird. It stands about a foot tall and can be identified by the black stripes on its wings and across its face. Though the chukar is mostly white, black, and brown, if you get close enough, you can make out its bright red beak and rings around its eyes.

We've got another game bird for you on this week's Manu Minute — the chukar partridge!

Chukar (pronounced like trucker) were introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 1920s. Their native habitat extends across Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, where they populate rocky open hillsides.

Hawaiʻi's chukar are partial to the higher elevation dry ranges of Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, but they can be found on all the main Hawaiian Islands.

Chukar have a wide variety of vocalizations, but their most common call almost sounds like they’re saying their name (with a little imagination).

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab

Tags
Manu Minute UH HiloLOHE LabHawaiʻi birds
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
More Episodes