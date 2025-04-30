Manu Minute: The chuckling chukar

We've got another game bird for you on this week's Manu Minute — the chukar partridge!

Chukar (pronounced like trucker) were introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 1920s. Their native habitat extends across Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, where they populate rocky open hillsides.

Hawaiʻi's chukar are partial to the higher elevation dry ranges of Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, but they can be found on all the main Hawaiian Islands.

Chukar have a wide variety of vocalizations, but their most common call almost sounds like they’re saying their name (with a little imagination).

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab