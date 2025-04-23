© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The musical mourning dove

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM HST
Mourning doves are found mainly on the Kona side of Hawaiʻi Island. They have distinctive
Mick Thompson
/
Flickr
Mourning doves are found mainly on the Kona side of Hawaiʻi Island. Their plumage is pinkish-grey, and they have distinctive black spots on their wings that distinguish them from other species of doves.

Of the four types of doves that call Hawaiʻi home, mourning doves are the rarest.

Named for their sorrowful call, these birds were introduced to Hawaiʻi Island in the mid-1960s. They were released as game birds near Puʻu Waʻawaʻa on the island’s west side. (Ring a bell? The yellow-fronted canary and the kalij pheasant have similar origin stories.)

They mainly stay in dry woodlands and grasslands, foraging for seeds. Unlike many other birds that have to tilt their head back in order to use gravity to drink, mourning doves are able to use their beak like a straw to suck up water. This adaptation helps drink quickly in order to stay safe from predators.

Audio credit: Lance A.M. Benner, Xeno Canto (XC354052)

Manu Minute UH HiloHawaiʻi birdsEnvironment
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
