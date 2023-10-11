Manu Minute: The courting rock pigeon

Rock pigeons are a dime a dozen in certain parts of Hawaiʻi, especially urban Honolulu. They've been around since at least the end of the 18th century, when they were first introduced to the islands.

Outside of cities, rock pigeons tend to nest on cliff ledges. Urban populations of these birds tend to seek out overhangs on tall buildings to build their nests, which aren't much more than a few sticks thrown together.

You've likely seen rock pigeons exhibiting their mating behavior: they "coo" to attract their mates by puffing up their throat feathers. If they really want to put on a show, they may also perform a bowing courtship display.

AMTJ_Rock pigeon Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio Credit: Steven R. Pantle, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (ML 53181)