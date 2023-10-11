© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The courting rock pigeon

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST
Rock pigeons, also called rock doves, measure about 12 inches from beak to tail. Their plumage varies widely in coloration, often with patches of iridescent blue, green, or purple near their necks.
Marina Gorbunova
Rock pigeons are a dime a dozen in certain parts of Hawaiʻi, especially urban Honolulu. They've been around since at least the end of the 18th century, when they were first introduced to the islands.

Outside of cities, rock pigeons tend to nest on cliff ledges. Urban populations of these birds tend to seek out overhangs on tall buildings to build their nests, which aren't much more than a few sticks thrown together.

You've likely seen rock pigeons exhibiting their mating behavior: they "coo" to attract their mates by puffing up their throat feathers. If they really want to put on a show, they may also perform a bowing courtship display.
AMTJ_Rock pigeon Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio Credit: Steven R. Pantle, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (ML 53181)

Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsLOHE LabUH Hilo
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
More Episodes