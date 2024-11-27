© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The rare Laysan duck

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 27, 2024 at 12:01 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The Laysan duck has one of the smallest geographical ranges of any duck in the world.
Bret Mossman
/
LOHE Lab
The Laysan duck has one of the smallest geographical ranges of any duck in the world.

Did you know that Hawaiʻi is home to one of the rarest ducks in the world?

The Laysan duck, also known as the Laysan teal, is about 16 inches long and weighs roughly the same as a large apple.

Its plumage is mostly brown, with iridescent purple-green wing patches and white rings around its eyes.

Laysan ducks have an incredibly small geographic range. Until recently, they could only be found on the 911-acre Laysan Island in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Over the last decade, they've been successfully translocated to Midway and Kure Atolls, but that's still far from the Laysan ducks' historical range. Fossil evidence shows that they were once present across the entire Hawaiian archipelago.

Audio credit: Percy Ulsamer, Xeno Canto (XC862236)

Tags
Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsLOHE LabUH Hilo
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes