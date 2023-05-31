Manu Minute: Koloa māpu, the dabbling duck

The koloa māpu is one of Hawaiʻi's most common migratory ducks.

These dabbling ducks winter in the main Hawaiian Islands, and usually arrive in Hawaiʻi in August. They stay here until late March or April, and then make the long trip back to Alaska, Canada, or even Siberia.

Koloa māpu populations are declining in the islands, likely due to the destruction of their wetland breeding habitats.

AMTJ_Manu Minute, Northern pintail (Koloa mapu) Spectrogram video.mp4

Audio credit: Sophie Reverdiau, Xeno Canto (XC784742)

