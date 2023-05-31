© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: Koloa māpu, the dabbling duck

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM HST
Koloa māpu, also called northern pintails, are dabbling ducks. They are considered indigenous to Hawaiʻi.
1 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Northern pintail male, AMT_5867.jpg
Koloa māpu, also called northern pintails, are dabbling ducks. They are considered indigenous to Hawaiʻi.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
Males and females are sexually dichromatic, meaning that males and females have differently colored plumage. Males in breeding plumage have dark brown heads, white chests, and throats, with white lines extending up their necks. Females have mottled brown and black plumage with pointed tails and dark bronze-colored patches on their wings.
2 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Northern pintail female, AMT_5911.jpg
Males and females are sexually dichromatic, meaning that males and females have differently colored plumage. Males in breeding plumage have dark brown heads, white chests, and throats, with white lines extending up their necks. Females have mottled brown and black plumage with pointed tails and dark bronze-colored patches on their wings.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
Koloa māpu can be found in many different places in the world. It gets its English name, northern pintail, from its long central tail feathers.
3 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Northern pintail male, AMT_5889.jpg
Koloa māpu can be found in many different places in the world. It gets its English name, northern pintail, from its long central tail feathers.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR

The koloa māpu is one of Hawaiʻi's most common migratory ducks.

These dabbling ducks winter in the main Hawaiian Islands, and usually arrive in Hawaiʻi in August. They stay here until late March or April, and then make the long trip back to Alaska, Canada, or even Siberia.

Koloa māpu populations are declining in the islands, likely due to the destruction of their wetland breeding habitats.
AMTJ_Manu Minute, Northern pintail (Koloa mapu) Spectrogram video.mp4

Audio credit:  Sophie Reverdiau, Xeno Canto (XC784742)

Tags
Manu Minute UH HiloLOHE LabHawaiʻi birds
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
