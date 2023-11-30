Manu Minute: The Nīhoa finch

The Nīhoa finch is one of two endemic bird species that call Nīhoa Island home. About 3,000 finches live on the tiny island, which is now part of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Although their population numbers are stable, Nīhoa finches are considered endangered due to the vulnerability of their habitat. One hurricane on Nīhoa Island could wipe out the entire species.

Scientists have tried to introduce Nīhoa finches to nearby Northwestern Hawaiian islands in order to make their population more resilient, but to no avail.

Audio credit: Eric VanderWerf, Xeno Canto (XC144828)

