Manu Minute: The ring-necked pheasant

The ring-necked pheasant, also called the common pheasant, was first introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 1860s. And new pheasants regularly arrive in our islands — via the mail.

Every year, DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife flies in pheasants and other game birds from the continent as part of its "Put-and-Take" program. The division releases the birds in game management areas during the fall hunting season, which just started. Proceeds from hunting licenses go back into funding the program.

The ring-necked pheasant's vibrant feathers are also popular among feather workers, especially for making hatbands. Its call isn't quite as beautiful as its plumage, but its loud two-note cackle does make an impression!

Audio credit: Ed Pandolfino, Xeno Canto (XC578134)