Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The ring-necked pheasant

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:36 PM HST
The ring-necked pheasant is a mid-sized game bird. The feathers from the males' bright plumage are used in feather working.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
LOHE Lab
The ring-necked pheasant, also called the common pheasant, was first introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 1860s. And new pheasants regularly arrive in our islands — via the mail.

Every year, DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife flies in pheasants and other game birds from the continent as part of its "Put-and-Take" program. The division releases the birds in game management areas during the fall hunting season, which just started. Proceeds from hunting licenses go back into funding the program.

The ring-necked pheasant's vibrant feathers are also popular among feather workers, especially for making hatbands. Its call isn't quite as beautiful as its plumage, but its loud two-note cackle does make an impression!

Audio credit:  Ed Pandolfino, Xeno Canto (XC578134)

Manu Minute UH HiloLOHE LabHawaiʻi birds
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes