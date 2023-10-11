© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
10/11/2023: Digital streaming is down for HPR-1. We are investigating the problem. Tune in the old fashioned way — find your frequency here.
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The long-lost ʻōʻū

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
΄Ō΄ū were a stout Hawaiian honeycreeper with a thick, parrot-like bill. This photo was taken on Kauaʻi in 1975. The last confirmed sighting of an ʻōʻū was
Mike Scott
΄Ō΄ū were a stout Hawaiian honeycreeper with a thick, parrot-like bill. This photo was taken on Kauaʻi in 1975. The last confirmed sighting of an ʻōʻū on Kauaʻi was in 1989.

ʻŌʻu were once common honeycreepers across all the main Hawaiian Islands, but the species is now presumed to be extinct.

΄Ō΄ū numbers declined precipitously in the 20th century, primarily due to mosquito-transmitted disease. The last confirmed sighting was on Kauaʻi in 1989.

Some biologists haven't given up hope that the ʻōʻū may still be out there. A handful of credible sightings on Hawaiʻi Island over the last few years have spurred interest in employing new detection techniques, like automated recorders and eDNA, to find what may be the last ʻōʻū in Hawaiʻi.
AMTJ_Ou Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio credit: Steven R. Pantle, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (ML 5897)

Tags
Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsLOHE LabUH Hilo
Stay Connected
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes