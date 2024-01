Next time you're traversing the dry grasslands of North Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, keep an eye out for a black francolin.

This game bird was introduced to Hawaiʻi in 1959. Like the Erckel's francolin, the black francolin spends most of its time on the ground, foraging for insects and seeds.

These birds know how to keep themselves out of sight, but males have a very distinctive set of raspy calls. Listen below!