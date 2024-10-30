© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: Koaʻe ʻula, the red-tailed tropicbird

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:43 PM HST
Koaʻe ʻula or red-tailed tropicbirds are about 3 ft long, with a wingspan of nearly 4 ft. They have white plumage with
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
LOHE Lab
Koaʻe ʻula or red-tailed tropicbirds are about 3 feet long, with a wingspan of nearly 4 feet. They have white plumage with splashes of black on their wings and around their eyes, and they get their name from their distinctive red tail feathers. These birds are well-built for soaring through the air, but they have difficulty walking on land due to their short little legs.

The koaʻe ʻula, or red-tailed tropicbird, is well-built for soaring through the air, and is known to make spectacular dives from over 150 feet to catch fish and squid just under the ocean’s surface.

But you'll need to be a very strong swimmer (or have a boat) to see this seabird in action. Koaʻe ʻula rarely fish within sight of land, though they do come to shore to nest under shrubs or along sandy beaches.

Koaʻe ʻula mainly keep to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Their cousins, the koaʻe kea, or white-tailed tropicbirds, are more commonly spotted from the main Hawaiian Islands, though you may be able to catch a glimpse of a koaʻe ʻula at the Kīlauea Point National Wildlife Refuge on Kauaʻi during breeding season from February to October.

ʻUla means red in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. In the case of the koaʻe ʻula, it refers to the seabird's marvelous red tail feathers, which are prized by feather workers and often used in the creation of kāhili.

ʻUla is also in the name of the endemic ʻalae ʻula, a rare waterfowl with a distinctive red facial marking, and the introduced manu ʻula ʻula, or Northern cardinal.

Audio credit: Ron Overholtz, Xeno Canto (XC558994)

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
