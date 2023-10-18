Manu Minute: The little Maui creeper

Maui ʻalauahio are small insectivorous honeycreepers. They are endemic to Maui, and they used to be found across the island as well as Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Kahoʻolawe. Their population has declined about 40% since the 1990s, due in large part to the spread of avian malaria.

Although endangered, there are still a few good spots to catch sight of the Maui ʻalauahio. Try Hosmer Grove in Haleakalā National Park or Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area.

AMTJ_Maui Alauahio Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab