Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The mysterious 'akē'akē

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 20, 2024 at 12:21 PM HST
΄Akē΄akē are about the same size as myna birds, but they have much longer wings. Their plumage is dark brown except for a white band across the top of their broad, square tails.
George Reszeter
/
Alamy Stock Photo
ʻAkēʻakē, or band-rumped storm petrels, are the rarest and smallest seabirds that breed in Hawaiʻi. Little is known about the ʻakēʻakē, which only come to shore under the cover of darkness.

While there are larger populations of these petrels throughout the Atlantic and Pacific, the Hawaiʻi population has dwindled significantly and is considered endangered.

ʻAkēʻakē are rarely spotted. They can spend days at a time at sea, and their nests are notoriously hard to find.

Researchers recently located an ʻakēʻakē nest in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park after years of searching, with some assistance from a highly trained canine biologist named Slater.

You'll likely have more luck listening for an ʻakēʻakē than looking for one. You can hear their breeding calls at night on the high elevation slopes of Hawaiʻi Island.

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
