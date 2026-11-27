Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer Sylvia Flores.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Happy almost Thanksgiving!

And hello, it's me again. As you prepare your green bean casserole, brine your bird, and set your alarm for Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential (Thursday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. on HPR-1!), know that November takes us through notable local happenings, including Makahiki season (hear more on The Conversation) and Lā Kūʻokoʻa — Hawaiʻi's Independence Day, celebrated on November 28.

For transplants like myself, Lā Kūʻokoʻa is one of many opportunities to reflect on Hawaiian history, celebrate aloha ʻāina and honor those who carry the legacy of Hawaiian sovereignty and independence forward today. Here are a few ways to honor and celebrate Lā Kūʻokoʻa on Saturday in your community:

On Oʻahu: The Bishop Museum commemorates the 183rd anniversary of Lā Kūʻokoʻa with a special presentation starting at 5 p.m. by the ʻohana de Silva, who will share their manaʻo on expressing kūʻokoʻa today. Attendance is free for kamaʻāina with registration; $20 for general admission. Learn more and register to attend here.

On the windward side, Kauluakalana, Kailua's community-based ʻāina restoration organization, hosts Kūʻokoʻa Kūkanono from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaʻelepulu Elementary. Join in a day of mele, hula and storytelling at this family-friendly gathering. More here.

On Maui: Keʻanae Uka celebrates Lā Kūʻokoʻa with a kaukau and talk story event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Na Moku Aupuni O Koʻolau Hui, a non-profit that protects and serves east Maui's Keaʻanae and Wailuanui ahupuaʻa, and celebrate 100 years of Keʻanae Uka and 30 years of Na Moku. Have photos of Keʻanae Uka and Na Moku throughout the year? Bring them along and share the stories behind them. Details here.

On Kauaʻi: Head to the Hale Līhuʻe parking lot on Rice St. to celebrate Lā Kūʻokoʻa from 2 to 8:30 p.m. The free gathering features mele Hawaiʻi, cultural workshops, lomilomi with ʻōiwi chiropractor Dr. Kona Russell, ʻono food and more. Learn more here and find the day's schedule here.

On Hawaiʻi Island: Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo charter school hosts its fourth annual public Lā Kūʻokoʻa celebration in Keaukaha at Pā Hoaka from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by and increase understanding of Hawaiian independence with info booths, hula, mele and meaʻai. Learn more here and on their Instagram here.

Can't make it out this weekend? Learn more about Lā Kūʻokoʻa at home by watching Paʻa Ke Aupuni: The Reel History of Hawaiʻi, available on demand here, made available by Kamakakoʻi, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' digital storytelling initiative.

Keep scrolling for more events that are happening across the state. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Cheers,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: TREATS & TRINKETS

HUOA Winter Craft and Gift Fair

Hawaii Okinawa Center

94-587 Ukeʻe St. in Waipahu

November 28 & 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association invites you to this beloved community tradition held annually on Thanksgiving weekend. Visit 100+ local vendors offering original, handcrafted products or make a bid in the silent auction tent before taking photos with Okinawan Santa! Bring a non-perishable food item for the Hawaiʻi Foodbank and receive one free andagi. View the vendor list here and kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly shopping experience. Open to all

OʻAHU: COMMUNITY CRAFTSMANSHIP

Hawaiian Mission Houses Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives

553 S. King St. in Honolulu

Saturday, November 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All are welcome to come shop and take a historic tour of the Hawaiian Mission Houses. Honolulu's oldest craft fair showcases the best of locally made artistry, featuring 40+ Hawaiʻi-based vendors and 100% island-crafted goods. From hand-blown glass and custom jewelry to woodwork, pottery, artistic silk scarves, photography, and original artwork, shoppers will discover one-of-a-kind treasures perfect for holiday gift-giving. Free to attend; book ticketed historic tours here

MAUI: SHOP SMALL

Small Business Saturday Bingo

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Saturday, November 28

Support local at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center with a unique shopping adventure. Grab a Small Business Saturday Bingo Card and complete fun challenges, discover unique finds, snap photos and shop local. Completed bingo cards are eligible to receive a free gift, while supplies last — redeem your card Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 at the center's management office. Open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: MAGICAL MOMENTS

World of Magic

Palace Theater

38 Haili St. in Hilo

Sunday, November 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Join the Hilo Elks for their 24th annual World of Magic community performance, featuring hip hop educator Mr. Kneel and local magician Alex D'Mazing. It's an afternoon of fantastical magical experiences along with a jolly visit from Santa, who will distribute small gifts to keiki in the audience. Complimentary tickets are available online here. Open to all

KAUAʻI: MEANINGFUL MOVEMENT

Move! A Honolulu Theatre for Youth Production

Koloa Public and School Library

3451 Poipu Rd. in Koloa

Tuesday, December 1, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Wiggle, bounce, dance, squiggle, giggle and explore the wonderful ways our bodies move. From the creative team behind HTY’s “Line, Circle, Sphere” and “Under the Blue” comes a brand-new, interactive adventure made especially for the littlest movers and shakers. The free 30-minute event is suitable for ages 3+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. Open to all

ICYMI: Stories From the Top!

Listen on demand to our Live from the Atherton Storytellers' Series event with Classical Pacific's Sharene Taba, featuring a From the Top alum and classical musicians cellist Joshua Nakazawa and double bassist Taiga Benito.

Listen on demand

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here

Hawaiian Council / The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess Jana Anguay Alcain portrays Hiʻiaka, the sister of the volcano goddess Pele, in a new musical theatre production premiering at Ocean's Edge at Ko Olina.

Heard on The Conversation: Moʻolelo meets musical theater in 'The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka'

The story about the volcano goddess Pele and her sister Hiʻiaka is being reimagined as a musical theater epic.

Two of the creative forces behind the show are Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne and musician Roslyn Catracchia. Makuakāne previously joined HPR in April to speak about his experience directing "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which was the first grand opera written primarily in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

The grand opening for "The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess" is set for Dec. 5 at Ocean's Edge at Ko Olina. HPR had the chance to speak with Catracchia and Makuakāne ahead of the show's debut. HPR's Catherine Cruz has more. Listen on demand.