2026 World of Magic Performance

The Hilo Elks is putting on a community performance called the “World of Magic”. It will be at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, November 29, 2026, starting at 2pm.

This will be the 24th annual performance and will feature Hip-hop educator Mr. Kneel and local magician Alex D’Mazing.

A special guest appearance with California-Hawaii Elks Association’s Occupational Therapist for the youth, and a jolly visit with Santa, who will distribute small gifts to our young audience.

We cordially invite the individuals, families, and children from the community to attend this performance. Complimentary tickets are available at https://hiloelks759.ticketspice.com/hilo-elks-world-of-magic-2026 or at the Hilo Palace Theater website. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call or email Lily at (808) 938-2387 or hiloelks@gmail.com. Mahalo.