🎄✨ HUOA Winter Craft and Gift Fair 2026 🎁🍂

Join us for the annual HUOA Winter Craft and Gift Fair—a beloved community tradition held every Thanksgiving Weekend!

📅 Dates: Saturday, November 28 & Sunday, November 29, 2026

🕘 Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

🕣 Early Entry: 8:30 AM with a $5 donation for 30 minutes of exclusive access

📍 Location: Hawai‘i Okinawa Center, 94-587 Uke‘e Street, Waipahu, HI 96797

🛍️ What to Expect:

• Over 100 local vendors offering original, handcrafted products and unique gift items for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

• Fresh andagi and a variety of food options

• Silent auction tent

• Photos with Okinawan Santa

• A fun, family-friendly holiday shopping experience!

🥫 Hawai‘i Foodbank Drive Bring one non-perishable food item and receive one free andagi!

Limit one andagi per person, per day.

🅿️ Parking & Shuttle Service 🚐:

• Limited handicap parking is available at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center.

• Limited overflow parking is available at the empty grass lot on the corner of Puahi Street and Ka Uka Boulevard, across from Zippy’s. The entrance is on Puahi Street. Free shuttles will run between here and the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center throughout the event.

🔗 Vendor List: Find your favorite vendors here- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uzeJKffY3hJxIxGdktNH6_T-jRntFJEk/view?usp=sharing

Come support local vendors, enjoy great food, and kick off the holiday season!

