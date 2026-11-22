Since 2000, From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR-2. This special live event was hosted by Sharene Taba and featured a discussion with From the Top alumni and classical musicians cellist Joshua Nakazawa and double bassist Taiga Benito. Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they share what the experience meant to them, how their journeys shape their music, and what it’s like to represent Hawaiʻi on a national stage or making their way to Hawaiʻi from the East Coast.

Listen to Taiga Benito's From the Top performance with the 4U Ukulele Quartet and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony here and to Joshua Nakagawa's From the Top performance here.

About the Artists:

Taiga Benito - Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Taiga Benito is an emerging artist and double bassist. Strongly engaged in orchestral music, he is currently the Assistant Principal Bassist of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Section Bassist of the Owensboro Symphony, and Acting Per Service Section Bassist of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. Previously, he was an Associate Member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago during the 2021-2022 season. As a chamber musician, he has been frequently invited to play with the Starling Chamber Orchestra lead and organized by violin pedagogue and professor, Kurt Sassmannshaus. As a student, Benito received his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music where he studied under the guidance of Rachel Calin and received instruction from Owen Lee. While he was at CCM, he also received chamber music instruction from the Ariel Quartet and violist, Ayane Kozasa. He is currently pursuing a Performance Diploma in Orchestral Studies at the Jacobs School of Music in Indiana University Bloomington where he is under the guidance of Kurt Muroki and receiving instruction from Jeffrey Turner. He has previously attended the Fresno Summer Music Academy’s FOOSA Philharmonic, Brevard Music Center, and the National Orchestral Institute + Festival. Benito currently plays on a bass made in 2010 by Christopher Savino and a bow made by Percival Wilfred Bryant (1902-1994).

Joshua Nakazawa is currently a tenured member of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and has performed with many other symphonies including The National Arts Centre Orchestra, The Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and New Haven Symphony. He has performed on stage across many genres with top artist including most recently including Nobuyuki Tsujii, Smokey Robinson, Jake Shimabukuro, Jack Johnson, Eric Gales, Robert Cazimero, and many more. As an educator he taught as a licensed strings teacher in the Newton Public Schools in MA, and he created the visually stunning video teaching series “Zero to Bach in 4 months” on https://cello.vhx.tv a full fledged course for beginner cellist. Joshua is a longtime supporter of community music outreach education and is always looking for fun and creative ways to tie culture, passion, people, and music together. He founded his company Mana Music Hawaii in 2017, and cofounded the Mana Music String Quartet which won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for their album “Queen Lili’uokalani” in 2021 for Instrumental Album of the Year. His most recent endeavors involve connecting performance and nature together using a Flax Fiber cello- he recorded the world’s first live performance inside of an ice glacier. You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/RAWwbaERf04?si=n6y77kyRlWoqz_eV He will be releasing several videos from Volcano National Park in 2026. For more information about Joshua visit him at www.manamusichawaii.com and follow him in Instagram @manamusichawaii

Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba. They have two full-grown children: daughter Matin is a classical bassist in Portland, Oregon, and son Josh and his wife, Baijun, are both artists in Providence, Rhode Island. The Tabas spend their free time listening to music, walking with their pomchi Ube, and watching Dodgers baseball.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Storytellersʻ Series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.