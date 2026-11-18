Hawaiʻi is entering the Makahiki season, and with clear skies forecast ahead, it's the perfect time for another installment of HPR's series Hawaiʻi Skies.

HPR sat down with UH astronomer Roy Gal to learn more about what events, both heavenly and here on Hawaiʻi, that the public can look forward to.

On Nov. 17-18 stargazers can take in the Leonid meteor shower — and if you missed that, you can still enjoy a view of the full moon next to the Pleiades star cluster on Nov. 23.

And even if you think you haven't, chances are you've seen the Pleiades star cluster before — it's the same one that every Subaru car sports as their logo.

In 'Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, it's known as Makaliʻi — and as Gal explained, it means a lot to our islands especially.

"When that star cluster rises on the eastern horizon at the same time that the sun is setting in the west, that marks the beginning of Makahiki season," he told HPR.

And for those looking to enjoy the season with their community, look no further than the Makahiki Stargazing hosted by ʻOhana Kilo Hōkū on Dec. 5th. More information about the stargazing event can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.