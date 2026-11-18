For 50 years, Bishop Museum has been home to a mysterious deep sea creature.

The 15-foot megamouth shark was discovered by the U.S. Navy in ocean waters off Kahuku Point, and it was soon after sent to the Waikīkī Aquarium for identification.

Back then, Aquarium Director Leighton Taylor determined it was not only a new species of shark — it represented a whole new family.

The holotype specimen was so big that a special foam box was made to house it. But decades later, that temporary container needs a proper replacement.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A presentation slide at Bishop Museum compares photos of the Megamouth Shark in 1981 and the same specimen in 2026. A plush toy recreation of the shark sits in front of the screen. (Nov. 15, 2026)

Taylor has long been an advocate for moving the shark specimen to a more permanent home. And on Nov. 15, the anniversary of the shark's discovery, a fundraising effort was kicked off to do just that.

Attendees at the event were afforded a rare look at the megamouth shark, which still remains preserved in a bath of formaldehyde and alcohol.

And that, sadly, is the reason that it may never see the light of day, Ichthyologist Rich Pyle explained.

"We want to minimize the amount of exposure it has to any photons," he said. "It's the reason why we can't put this particular specimen on public display."

Calder Atta is the Ichthyology Collections Manager at Bishop Museum. He shared the story of how the shark was first discovered.

"Imagine yourself in 1976," he began. "We're mapping the seafloor. At this point, we had thought we had found a lot of the big things in the ocean."

The megamouth shark, he explained, was found by pure happenstance when the U.S. Navy tried to drop anchor in the waters of Oʻahu's North Shore.

"When they reeled the sea anchor back to the surface, this giant shark was caught in it, and immediately they could tell that it was unusual looking," Atta said.

HPR was told that the museum is seeking to raise around $300,000 to store the holotype shark specimen in a stainless steel container.

More information about the megamouth shark and its discovery can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.