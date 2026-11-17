HPR heard from environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice's deputy managing attorney David Henkin in October about their legal efforts to protect Guam from hazardous military waste disposal.

Now, Henkin returns to report the organization's victory over another legal battle they've been fighting in federal court.

According to their press release, a Hawaiʻi federal court ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing a deep-sea mining lease off of American Samoa to go through.

The victory represents a significant pushback against the Trump administration's efforts to expand deep-sea mining. HPR spoke with Henkin to learn more about what the ruling meant.

Interview Highlights

On the illegality of the deep-sea mining lease

DAVID HENKIN: The district court ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service … and the Marine Minerals Administration … that they blatantly violated the Endangered Species Act. They have failed to ensure that the proposed leasing program off American Samoa would not push marine mammals that are protected under the Endangered Species Act closer to extinction, and so the judge sent a strong signal that lease sale would be completely illegal and should not go forward.

On the rippling impact of deep-sea mining

HENKIN: This is good news not only for the people of American Samoa but also the Marianas, and I might add the people of Hawaiʻi, because the marine animals that are threatened by these proposed deep-sea mining off American Samoa and the Marianas, they're ones that come to Hawaiʻi as well. And in addition, some of the species that are native only to Hawaiʻi, like our Hawaiian monk seals, could be affected by the deep-sea mining activities as the ships transit our waters. The district court gave a strong signal that the Trump administration needs to hit the pause button and do better review to make sure that we're not going to be pushing these species closer to extinction.

On representing American Samoa

HENKIN: The popular will is clear. The people of the Marianas, as well as the people of American Samoa, do not want this highly destructive activity in the ocean waters that surround their lands, with which they have a deep cultural connection. … Because of their political status, they don't have much ability to push back politically. And we're just so thrilled that the Hawaiʻi District Court is doing the right thing here and enforcing the law and that even for the territories that have political disadvantages can still turn to our courts to ensure that justice prevails.

More information about Earthjustice and their ongoing legal efforts can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.