LĀ KŪʻOKOʻA: A Celebration of Hawaiian Unity, History & Legacy at Keʻanae Uka
LĀ KŪʻOKOʻA: A Celebration of Hawaiian Unity, History & Legacy at Keʻanae Uka
🌿 LĀ KŪʻOKOʻA | NOVEMBER 28, 2026
📍 Keʻanae Uka, Keʻanae, Maui
⏰ 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
A Celebration of Hawaiian Unity, History & Legacy
Join us, Na Moku Aupuni O Koʻolau Hui for a special Lā Kūʻokoʻa gathering as we celebrate 100 years of the Keʻanae Uka property and 30 years of Na Moku!
Come enjoy a day of kaukau, talk story, and sharing history as we honor our kūpuna, our ʻāina, and the generations who have shaped our community.
📸 Help us preserve our history! Please feel free to bring or share photographs of Keʻanae Uka and Na Moku throughout the years. We’d love to see your memories and hear the stories behind them.
We look forward to celebrating with our ʻohana and community! 🤙🏽
See more on Instagram at @namokuaokh
Ke‘anae Uka (Nā Moku ʻAupuni ʻO Koʻolau Hui)
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nā Moku ʻAupuni ʻo Koʻolau Hui
(808) 248-4401
info at namoku dot net
Ke‘anae Uka (Nā Moku ʻAupuni ʻO Koʻolau Hui)
13375 Hana HighwayHaiku, Hawaii 96708