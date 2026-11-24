🌿 LĀ KŪʻOKOʻA | NOVEMBER 28, 2026

📍 Keʻanae Uka, Keʻanae, Maui

⏰ 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

A Celebration of Hawaiian Unity, History & Legacy

Join us, Na Moku Aupuni O Koʻolau Hui for a special Lā Kūʻokoʻa gathering as we celebrate 100 years of the Keʻanae Uka property and 30 years of Na Moku!

Come enjoy a day of kaukau, talk story, and sharing history as we honor our kūpuna, our ʻāina, and the generations who have shaped our community.

📸 Help us preserve our history! Please feel free to bring or share photographs of Keʻanae Uka and Na Moku throughout the years. We’d love to see your memories and hear the stories behind them.

We look forward to celebrating with our ʻohana and community! 🤙🏽

See more on Instagram at @namokuaokh