Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center with a fun shopping adventure that supports our local businesses!

Grab your Small Business Saturday BINGO Card and explore the Center as you complete fun challenges, discover unique finds, snap photos, and shop local!

How to Play:

- Download and print your FREE Small Business Saturday BINGO Card from our website. Visit Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, November 28, and complete the activities on your card.

- Complete five squares in a row — horizontally, vertically, or diagonally — to get BINGO!

- Keep your photos and/or purchase receipts as proof of your completed activities.

- Bring your completed BINGO Card and proof of activities to the Management Office to redeem your FREE gift!

FREE Gift Redemption

- Dates: Monday, November 30 – Friday, December 4, 2026

- Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

- Location: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Management Office

Whether you're discovering a new favorite shop, treating yourself to something special, or finding the perfect holiday gift, every square is another opportunity to celebrate and support our Maui small businesses!

Free gifts available while supplies last. One gift per person with a verified completed BINGO Card. Activities must be completed on November 28, 2026. Photos and/or dated receipts must be presented for verification at redemption.