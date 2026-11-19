Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer Sylvia Flores.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

It's November already? Whelp, time does fly when you're having fun. We've been having a lot of fun celebrating 45 years of HPR. The station is officially a millennial, which, I take to heart as a geriatric millennial myself! In case you missed it, we've put a bit of a visual touch to what we do on the radio — take a look below and feel free to share what we're calling our "sizzle reel" with your friends! Watch it here (and find it here on Instagram, over here on Facebook, and did you know? We're on TikTok, too!).

There's a lot of things to celebrate always, across the Hawaiian Islands. Here are a few happenings on Oʻahu to celebrate, remember and honor our community and cultures of this great place.

November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), an annual observance that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. On Oʻahu, the Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center (H3RC) invites you to the Church of the Crossroads to honor transgender, māhū, and gender-diverse lives lost. Come together for fellowship and an evening of remembrance and reflection. Learn more.

On Nov. 21, celebrate a beloved novelist and ring in the yuletide at a holiday regency ball, hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Library System and the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) Hawai‘i Region. "Dance Like Jane Austen is Watching" brings a historical afternoon of dance and music to Honolulu. Enjoy regency dancing, live fiddle music and a photo booth at the Hawaiʻi State Library's front lobby the ‘Aina Haina Library Branch. The fun starts at 1 p.m. No partner or experience is required and period costumes are welcome but not necessary. Learn more.

Also on Nov. 21, the Paʻi Foundation presents a free workshop: “The Anahulu System: Understanding the Hawaiian Lunar Calendar.” Led by Native Hawaiian artist, academic, and cultural practitioner Dr. Kalei Nuʻuhiwa, this gathering will help increase understanding and use of the Hawaiian Lunar Calendar. The workshop is part of the foundation's ʻUmeke Kāʻeo — a series of Native Hawaiian cultural workshops centered on learning, practice and connection through ʻike Hawaiʻi. Saturday's workshop is in person in Kakaʻako — register to attend and learn more here.

Keep scrolling for more events that are happening across the state. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Celebrations and salutations,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: BRILLIANT BEATS

Brazilian Jazz

Church of the Holy Cross

440 W. Lanikaula St. in Hilo

Thursday, November 19, 7 to 8 p.m.

Come enjoy a moving, swaying evening of South American classics with brilliant Brazilian jazz favorites including samba, bossa nova, mambo, waltzes and other rhythmic styles, as interpreted by JP and the Jazztones. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; donations are welcome. RSVP online here. Open to all

KAUAʻI: OFF TO OZ

The Wizard of Oz

Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

November 20 - 29; performance times vary

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to adventure with Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre. Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on their journey to the Emerald City in this beloved musical classic, performed by a talented cast of Kauaʻi adults and students under the direction of Jim Ballantine. Performances take place Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. All ages welcome. $12-25 tickets; available online

MAUI: REMEMBRANCE & REFLECTION

Transgender Day of Remembrance

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. in Kihei

Friday, November 20, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

ProArts Playhouse and Maui AIDS Foundation invite you to honor Transgender Day of Remembrance. Hear a panel discussion with community guest speakers and pay tribute to those lost with an evening of remembrance and reflection. It's a safe space for community members to gather together, lean on one another and encourage each other. Free to attend; no RSVP required. Open to all

OʻAHU: DISCUSSING AI

AI and the Future Ahead of Us

Waiʻanae Public Library

85-625 Farrington Hwy. in Waiʻanae

Saturday, November 21, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Join the Waiʻanae Library for an introductory conversation on AI: what it is, how it's used today, how it's developed, and how it's shaping society. Designed for ages 18 and up, the presentation includes a facilitated discussion that explores what an AI-driven world means for us and our communities. No prior AI knowledge is required. Registration is required as space is limited. Call (808) 697-7868 to RSVP. Open to all

OʻAHU: SHORT SHAKES

Much Ado

The Loo Theatre at Chaminade University

3140 Waialae Ave. in Kaimukī

Through November 22; performance times vary

Chaminade Theatre presents a family-friendly, short-&-sweet adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest comedy, Much Ado About Nothing! With mistaken identities, meddling friends, scandalous rumors, bumbling constables, masquerades, singing, dancing and plenty of verbal sparring, Much Ado is Shakespeare at his most playful. See Much Ado at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. $5 to 12 tickets; available online

Sylvia Flores / HPR Queen Emma Ballet students Grace, Penelope and Zyler join Tuesday Student Takeover ahead of their performances in Window Wonderland 2026 at Palikū Theatre on Nov. 21 and 22.

Tuesday Student Takeover: Queen Emma Ballet's Zyler, Penelope & Grace

This year's "Window Wonderland" stars Penelope and Grace, who share the role of Louise. The two fifth graders are joined by Zyler, who debuted the role five years ago. Together, they share about the tradition of this production as the ballet celebrates its fifth anniversary, how they’ll prepare as the performance nears, and how they became interested in ballet.

Led by Artistic Director Therese Wendler, the original two-act ballet will be presented by more than 70 Queen Emma Ballet performers on Nov. 21 and 22 at the Paliku Theatre. Zyler, Penelope and Grace hope you'll leave "Window Wonderland" inspired and ready for the magic of the holidays. Find more information and purchase tickets at queenemmaballet.com .

Listen to the interview on demand here. Student Takeovers with Sharene Taba air weekly during Classical Pacific on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m. on your home for classical music.