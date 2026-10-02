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Much Ado

Much Ado

A family-friendly, short-&-sweet adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest comedy, Much Ado About Nothing!

A company of victorious soldiers returns to a sun-bathed Italian estate nestled in a citrus orchard. They turn their attention to romance and revelry, but gossip, jealousy, and deception quickly follow. Beatrice and Benedick would rather argue than admit their true feelings, while Hero and Claudio discover that falling in love can be downright dangerous.

With mistaken identities, meddling friends, scandalous rumors, bumbling constables, masquerades, singing, dancing, and plenty of verbal sparring, Much Ado is Shakespeare at his most playful.

** Dates and times **

Sat Nov 14 - 7pm
Sun Nov 15 - 2pm
Thu Nov 19 - 7pm
Fri Nov 20 - 7pm
Sat Nov 21 - 7pm
Sun Nov 22 - 2pm
RUNTIME: approx. 90 minutes

The Loo Theatre at Chaminade University of Honolulu
$5-$12
07:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chaminade University of Honolulu
8087354826
cedelson@chaminade.edu
Chaminade University of Honolulu --Humanities
The Loo Theatre at Chaminade University of Honolulu
3140 Waialae Ave
Honolulu, Hawaii 96816