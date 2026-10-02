Much Ado
Much Ado
A family-friendly, short-&-sweet adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest comedy, Much Ado About Nothing!
A company of victorious soldiers returns to a sun-bathed Italian estate nestled in a citrus orchard. They turn their attention to romance and revelry, but gossip, jealousy, and deception quickly follow. Beatrice and Benedick would rather argue than admit their true feelings, while Hero and Claudio discover that falling in love can be downright dangerous.
With mistaken identities, meddling friends, scandalous rumors, bumbling constables, masquerades, singing, dancing, and plenty of verbal sparring, Much Ado is Shakespeare at his most playful.
** Dates and times **
Sat Nov 14 - 7pm
Sun Nov 15 - 2pm
Thu Nov 19 - 7pm
Fri Nov 20 - 7pm
Sat Nov 21 - 7pm
Sun Nov 22 - 2pm
RUNTIME: approx. 90 minutes