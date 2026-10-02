A family-friendly, short-&-sweet adaptation of Shakespeare's funniest comedy, Much Ado About Nothing!

A company of victorious soldiers returns to a sun-bathed Italian estate nestled in a citrus orchard. They turn their attention to romance and revelry, but gossip, jealousy, and deception quickly follow. Beatrice and Benedick would rather argue than admit their true feelings, while Hero and Claudio discover that falling in love can be downright dangerous.

With mistaken identities, meddling friends, scandalous rumors, bumbling constables, masquerades, singing, dancing, and plenty of verbal sparring, Much Ado is Shakespeare at his most playful.

** Dates and times **

Sat Nov 14 - 7pm

Sun Nov 15 - 2pm

Thu Nov 19 - 7pm

Fri Nov 20 - 7pm

Sat Nov 21 - 7pm

Sun Nov 22 - 2pm

RUNTIME: approx. 90 minutes