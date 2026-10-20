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Brazilian Jazz

Brazilian Jazz

Come enjoy a moving, swaying evening of South American classics. Brilliant Brazilian jazz favorites including samba, bossa nova, mambo, waltzes, and other rhythmic styles, as interpreted by JP and the Jazztones. Experience some of the best known and loved bossa nova tunes – The Girl from Ipanema, Gentle Rain, Corcovado Wave, Triste’ Otra vez, So Danco Samba – and many more.

RSVP for a private invitation to meet the artists and learn about the history of Brazillian Jazz.

Church of the Holy Cross
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Kamaʻāina Concert Series
info@KamaainaConcertSeries.com
https://KamaainaConcertSeries.com

Artist Group Info

JP and the Jazztones
Church of the Holy Cross
440 W Lanikaula Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
hilosingalong@gmail.com
www.hilosingalong.com