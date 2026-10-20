Come enjoy a moving, swaying evening of South American classics. Brilliant Brazilian jazz favorites including samba, bossa nova, mambo, waltzes, and other rhythmic styles, as interpreted by JP and the Jazztones. Experience some of the best known and loved bossa nova tunes – The Girl from Ipanema, Gentle Rain, Corcovado Wave, Triste’ Otra vez, So Danco Samba – and many more.

RSVP for a private invitation to meet the artists and learn about the history of Brazillian Jazz.