Brazilian Jazz
Brazilian Jazz
Come enjoy a moving, swaying evening of South American classics. Brilliant Brazilian jazz favorites including samba, bossa nova, mambo, waltzes, and other rhythmic styles, as interpreted by JP and the Jazztones. Experience some of the best known and loved bossa nova tunes – The Girl from Ipanema, Gentle Rain, Corcovado Wave, Triste’ Otra vez, So Danco Samba – and many more.
RSVP for a private invitation to meet the artists and learn about the history of Brazillian Jazz.
Church of the Holy Cross
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kamaʻāina Concert Series
info@KamaainaConcertSeries.com
Artist Group Info
JP and the Jazztones
Church of the Holy Cross
440 W Lanikaula StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
hilosingalong@gmail.com