AI and the Future Ahead of Us
AI and the Future Ahead of Us
Join us for an introductory conversation on AI: what it is, how it’s used today, how it’s developed, and how it’s shaping society. Following the introduction, a facilitated discussion will explore what an AI-driven world means for us and our communities.
This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 697-7868 or visit librarieshawaii.org/waianae-public-library
Waianae Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Waianae Public Library
85-625 Farrington Hwy.Waianae, Hawaii 96792
(808) 697-7868