Follow the Yellow Brick Road to adventure! Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre's Mainstage presents The Wizard of Oz, live on stage at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall, November 20–29, 2026. Join Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion on their journey to the Emerald City in this beloved musical classic, performed by a talented cast of Kauaʻi adults and students.

Directed by Jim Ballantine, choreography by Carol Culver, vocal instruction by Dolly Kanekuni.

Performances: Fridays at 7 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 7 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

All ages welcome. Tickets & info at www.hctkauai.org