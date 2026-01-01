Mahalo for 45 years!

A glimpse of public radio made here in Hawaiʻi, for and with all of you. For the entire month of November, we invite you to celebrate with us by supporting HPR with $45 for 45 years.

Everything you hear on HPR today traces back to a staff of two in a borrowed studio at UH Mānoa, its walls lined with egg cartons to soften the sound. That little room is now a statewide home for news, conversation and music, and listeners keep it growing every step of the way. Whether you tuned in for the very first broadcast or found us last week, you’re part of what makes HPR sound like home.

The dates only tell part of it. The rest lives with the people who listen, and you share it with us every day through calls, letters, and conversations across the islands.

What two people began in a room lined with egg cartons is something no one carries alone. Today, you carry it with us.

To everyone who listens, gives, volunteers, and shares their voice with us: thank you. All through November, we invite you to celebrate with a gift of $45, one dollar for every year of public radio made together with you.

Let’s keep sharing Your Voices, Your Stories, Your Music, Your Hawaiʻi. Celebrate with $45 for 45 years