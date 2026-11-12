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Tuesday Student Takeover: Queen Emma Ballet's Zyler, Penelope & Grace

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:47 PM HST
Queen Emma Ballet students Grace, Penelope and Zyler join Tuesday Student Takeover ahead of their performances in Window Wonderland 2026 at Palikū Theatre on Nov. 21 and 22.
Sylvia Flores
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HPR
Queen Emma Ballet students Grace, Penelope and Zyler join Tuesday Student Takeover ahead of their performances in Window Wonderland 2026 at Palikū Theatre on Nov. 21 and 22.

This year's "Window Wonderland" stars Penelope and Grace, who share the role of Louise. The two fifth graders are joined by Zyler, who debuted the role five years ago. Together, they share about the tradition of this production as the ballet celebrates its fifth anniversary, how they’ll prepare as the performance nears, and how they became interested in ballet.

Led by Artistic Director Therese Wendler, the original two-act ballet will be presented by more than 70 Queen Emma Ballet performers on Nov. 21 and 22 at the Paliku Theatre. Zyler, Penelope and Grace hope you’ll leave "Window Wonderland" inspired and ready for the magic of the holidays.

Find more information and purchase tickets at queenemmaballet.com.
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Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student Takeover
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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