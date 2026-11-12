Tuesday Student Takeover: Queen Emma Ballet's Zyler, Penelope & Grace

This year's "Window Wonderland" stars Penelope and Grace, who share the role of Louise. The two fifth graders are joined by Zyler, who debuted the role five years ago. Together, they share about the tradition of this production as the ballet celebrates its fifth anniversary, how they’ll prepare as the performance nears, and how they became interested in ballet.

Led by Artistic Director Therese Wendler, the original two-act ballet will be presented by more than 70 Queen Emma Ballet performers on Nov. 21 and 22 at the Paliku Theatre. Zyler, Penelope and Grace hope you’ll leave "Window Wonderland" inspired and ready for the magic of the holidays.