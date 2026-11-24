The story about the volcano goddess Pele and her sister Hiʻiaka is being reimagined as a musical theater epic.

Two of the creative forces behind the show are Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne and musician Roslyn Catracchia. Makuakāne previously joined HPR in April to speak about his experience directing "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which was the first grand opera written primarily in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Through their adaptation, a Hawaiian epic serialized over a century ago becomes a full-stage production that features Hawaiian practitioners in the spotlight.

The grand opening for "The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess" is set for Dec. 5 at Ocean's Edge at Ko Olina. HPR had the chance to speak with Catracchia and Makuakāne ahead of the show's debut.

Moʻolelo and Broadway may seem like an unconventional mix, but it's one that makes the show truly unique and groundbreaking, the two told HPR.

"It's an absolute dream come true," Catracchia said. She brought a wealth of experience directing musical theater shows, but it was her first time using her talents to bring Hawaiian stories to the stage.

"I would never have thought that I would do this about anything with Hawaiian culture," she said.

Hawaiian Council / The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess Pele, the Volcano Goddess of Hawaiʻi, as portrayed by Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom.

The tale of Hiʻiaka was first serialized in the Ka Naʻi Aupuni newspaper from 1905 to 1906, and Makuakāne summarizes it as follows: "This the Hawaiian sex, drugs, and rock and roll."

The story, he recounted, follows the journey of Hiʻiaka as she traverses the island to find the suitor of her sister's dreams.

The live music, hula, oli, puppetry and production value all make the show an exciting premiere that he hopes will attract both tourists and locals alike.

"The number one long-term goal is that ... people in the entire world understand that we as Hawaiians have stories that the world should be listening," he explained.

For Makuakāne, the marriage of musicals and moʻolelo elevates Hawaiian stories to a new level.

"To see our story told in this way … yet still retaining all the really lovely elements of our culture, and told in a way that is still pono and in a higher registered form of expression, it's absolutely thrilling," he said.

Previews for the show begin Wednesday, with opening night set for Dec. 5 at Ocean’s Edge at Ko Olina. More information about the show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.