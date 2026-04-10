King Kamehameha III comes to a new production by Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre

An exciting theatrical debut is coming to Hawaiʻi: the world premiere of a new opera entitled “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree.” It tells the story of King Kamehameha III and his royal secretary, Timoteo Haʻalilio.

To learn more about the opera and its story, HPR spoke with two homegrown Hawaiian creatives behind the production: baritone singer Quinn Kelsey and director and kumu hula choreographer Patrick Makuakāne.

Kelsey is set to headline as Macbeth at the Metropolitan Opera’s 2026-2027 season later this fall in New York City, but he’s back home now to star in this latest Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre production. And Makuakāne has been very busy since he was last featured on The Conversation, he says.

HPR From left to right: Opera baritone Quinn Kelsey, HPR's Catherine Cruz, and kumu hula Patrick Makuakāne.

They are two weeks into rehearsing for “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” which premieres on May 1. More information about the opera can be found on the Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.