Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre production designed and built locally opens this weekend

With romance in the air this Valentine’s Day, something to plan for might be the Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre staging of Donizetti's comedy, “The Elixir of Love” this weekend. The Italian classic, which will be sung in English, is set in present-day Hawaiʻi outside a sugar cane farm with the Koʻolau mountains in the background.

It’s the first HOT production in over 15 years to be both designed and built locally. The Conversation caught up with Andrew Morgan, general director of HOT, to talk about this rom-com he’s very fond of.

Performances at the Blaisdell Concert Hall are on Feb. 17 and 19. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Editor's note: The Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.