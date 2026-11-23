Growing up, Kahu Kordell Kekoa wanted to be a fighter pilot. Instead, he became a priest and chaplain at Kamehameha Schools, where he trained under Kahu David Kaupu.

And while he's since retired from Kamehameha, Kahu Kordell's life is full of blessings — literally.

He's been seen on the television and in the newspapers helping government officials break ground on planned developments or giving the blessing at a maile lei untying — he's even been on Hawaii Five-0.

With the holidays approaching, HPR sat down with Kahu Kordell to recount his blessings.

Interview Highlights

On serving his community

KAHU KORDELL KEKOA: When I go out to do a blessing, all I'm doing is I'm just sharing my love for God and my love for Hawaiʻi, and blending those together. And I don't take any credit. Whenever I do a blessing, I'm just the vessel. … So whatever it is, an airplane, an aircraft carrier, a skateboard, an ATM machine, whatever it is, it's just to make sure that it's in the right place at the right time, doing the right thing.

DVIDS Kahu Kordell Kekoa performs a traditional Hawaiian Christian blessing during a grand opening ceremony for the new Ford Island Child Development Center on Oct. 24, 2012.

On work-life balance

KEKOA: When I was up at Kamehameha and my children were young, they'd say, "Dad, can we go to the beach?" I said, "Wait, hold on, Daddy's gotta go do a blessing, and then I'll meet you at the beach." So those kinds of times when it's like, I wish I could go with my kids. But I know that my calling was to be the best dad, to be the best husband, but also to be a good community-minded person, and make sure that … I was in the right place for those people. But never forgetting my higher values — that's my kids, my marriage, my God. …

I don't like the word busy, because I could be doing any kine things and get busy. So my word is productive. Everything that I do, I make sure that it's productive for me, for my family, for other people, for the City and County of Honolulu, for the state of Hawaiʻi.

On giving thanks over the holidays

KEKOA: I would say, talk to God as if you're talking to your family. … I'm thankful for what we have, I'm so grateful for my family; you know, just do that. And you might, in that prayer, be thankful for the food, be thankful for the world, be thankful for your family, be thankful for what you've gone through in 2026. You know, anything that you can be grateful for. I would say that's a good way to include in your prayer. … There's nothing wrong with saying I love you dad, I love you mom, you know, grandma you're the best grandma in the world, just to highlight ʻohana is so important.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.