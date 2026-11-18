Kamehameha Schools wants the federal court to dismiss a case in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the private school's admission policy that gives preference to Native Hawaiians.

Students for Fair Admissions, a conservative legal advocacy organization, sued the Hawaiʻi private schools last year, just weeks after launching a campaign testing the policy's legality. The SFFA has called the school's preference to admit Native Hawaiians unconstitutional and “racial discrimination.”

Kamehameha Schools was founded in 1887 by the will of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop during a rapid decline of the Hawaiian population. The school is governed by a five-member Board of Trustees, which also oversees assets worth about $15 billion.

U.S. District Court Judge Micah Smith heard both arguments on Tuesday as the courtroom was packed with supporters of Kamehameha Schools, including students, community advocates and trustees of the Estate of Bernice Pauahi Bishop.

Kamehameha Schools Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus is located in Honolulu on Oʻahu.

Kamehameha Schools attorney John Bash argued that the plaintiffs have no standing, saying that the school eliminated the contract dispute by making tuition free starting in the 2026 to 2027 school year. This was an argument brought by SFFA attorneys.

KS lawyers also argued that two unidentified families lack standing, which means they’re not in a position to actually sue the school because neither have applied and raised questions if they intended to apply at all.

“This is a very complex legal case,” said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, chief administrator of Kilohana at the Hawaiian Council.

He graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama in 2005 and said the process to get in is competitive. He first got into the school when he was in kindergarten.

“From what I recall, maybe one boy and one girl were admitted from the Kailua region for the kindergarten class,” he said. “But there's just a lot of need for the Native Hawaiian community across the state, and it only gets more competitive. The fact that tuition is now free in perpetuity, I fully expect the demand to attend Kamehameha to increase.”

Hinaleimoana Wong, known as Kumu Hina, also graduated from the school. She said she's confident that Kamehameha Schools will be successful in its case.

“I remain optimistic that the judge, who is also a son of Hawaiʻi, will understand this and weigh heavily on the realities that people from the outside (who) will never know,” she said.

Before the court hearing, more than 100 people gathered at Kawaiahaʻo Plaza in support of Kamehameha Schools.

Trustee Crystal Rose, an attorney who once represented Kamehameha Schools in the 1990s, said it's “a little rough” to sit behind the bar and watch the hearing from the other side of the courtroom.

“We stand united. We stand together,” Rose said.

Mason Fong, a senior at Kamehameha Schools, said students have a responsibility to speak up. “Pauahi saw a future for us before we were born," he added.

