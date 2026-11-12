Friends of ʻIolani Palace prepares for its 60th anniversary

Those passing through downtown Honolulu may have already noticed ʻIolani Palace regaled with bunting and flags. It's part of the festivities as The Friends of ʻIolani Palace marks its 60th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the nonprofit organization will be holding a fundraising gala alongside more celebrations on Nov. 16 to recognize King David Kalākaua's birthday and visionary spirit.

To learn more about the upcoming events, HPR spoke with the group's executive director, Paula Akana, about the special occasion.

"We celebrate the king. We do a review of the Royal Guard," Akana explained. "This was something that was done during the aliʻi days."

Visitors can look forward to witnessing Hawaiʻi Air National Guard members in full military regalia enacting their ceremonial duties to the sounds of the Royal Hawaiian Band, alongside royal processions and various anticipated speakers.

"I think it's really important for everyone to come and see the palace," Akana said, encouraging visitors to make it for the once-a-year event.

"We take great pride in trying to restore the palace … so when you walk through there, you can almost walk in their footsteps," she said, referring to Hawaiʻi's historic royal leaders.

"So really, this is the people's palace, and we hope people will come in and take a look."

More information about The Friends of ʻIolani Palace 60th anniversary celebrations can be found on their social media page here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.