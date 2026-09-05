Step into Hawai'i's longest-running holiday tradition at the 55th Annual Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free, and all are welcome to come shop and take a historic tour!

As Honolulu's oldest craft fair, this beloved event showcases the best of locally made artistry, featuring more than 40 Hawai'i-based vendors and 100% island-crafted goods. From hand-blown glass and custom jewelry to woodwork, pottery, artistic silk scarves, photography, and original artwork, shoppers will discover one-of-a-kind treasures perfect for holiday gift-giving.

SPECIAL OFFER: Historic Site Tours Available

Make your visit extra special by reserving one of four exclusive 75-minute guided tours, including the historic printing press at the "birthplace" of the printed Hawaiian language. Explore the 1821 Frame House (Ka Hale Lāʻau) and 1831 Chamberlain House (Ka Hale Kamalani)—the two oldest Western-style structures in Hawai'i. Space is limited to 15 guests per tour—advance reservations recommended.

Tour Admission:

● General Admission: $20 per person

● Kama'aina, Seniors (65+) & Military: $15 per person

● Students/Keiki with student ID: $10 per person

● Groups (10+): Call to book

Reserve your tour at least 24 hours in advance. Same-day reservations and walk-ins accepted based on availability. Get tickets at: www.missionhouses.org

Why Attend:

● Shop early, stress less: Beat the holiday rush with unique, handcrafted gifts

● Support local artists: Meet the makers and hear the stories behind their creations

● Explore historic grounds: Stroll the beautiful one-acre site surrounding Hawai'i's oldest Western-style houses and authentic grass hale

● Family-friendly: An event for all ages in the heart of downtown Honolulu

Event Details:

● Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

● FREE ENTRY!!

● Time: 8:30 AM–3 PM

● Location: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, downtown Honolulu

● Food & Bev: John's World Famous Hawaiian Hot Dogs (includes veggie options) & Da ‘Cuterie

● Parking: Metered street parking and Fasi Building Municipal Parking lot

Join us for a day of community, culture, and island craftsmanship!

