Wiggle, bounce, dance, squiggle, and giggle!

Come explore the wonderful ways our bodies move and discover how our movement can change the world around us. From the creative team behind HTY’s “Line, Circle, Sphere” and “Under the Blue” comes a brand-new, interactive adventure made especially for our littlest movers and shakers.

This free 30-minute event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and suitable for ages 3+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.

For more information, call (808) 742-8455.

