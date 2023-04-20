Gov. Green designates Nov. 28 as Lā Kūʻokoʻa, Hawaiian Independence Day

Gov. Josh Green signed into law Senate Bill 731 on Wednesday, which recognizes and commemorates Hawaiian Independence Day.

The measure designates Nov. 28 as Lā Kūʻokoʻa to celebrate the historical recognition of the independence of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Native Hawaiian leaders from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Association for Hawaiian Civic Clubs joined Green for the signing of the bill at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

It was on that day in 1843 that Hawaiʻi was formally recognized as an independent nation by other world powers including England, France and the United States of America.

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, chair of the Senate Native Hawaiian Caucus, introduced the bill.

"The Kingdom of Hawaiʻi was the first non-European country whose independence was recognized by the major European powers. And this has a long tradition here in Hawaiʻi, this is a part of our Hawaiian history, our community history," Keohokalole said.

Nov. 28 will not be a paid state holiday under the bill, but the recognition will help bolster renewed efforts in recent years to celebrate what was once a national holiday in the islands.

