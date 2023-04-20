© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gov. Green designates Nov. 28 as Lā Kūʻokoʻa, Hawaiian Independence Day

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST
josh green.jpg
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green signed into law Senate Bill 731 on Wednesday, which recognizes and commemorates Hawaiian Independence Day.

Gov. Josh Green signed into law Senate Bill 731 on Wednesday, which recognizes and commemorates Hawaiian Independence Day.

The measure designates Nov. 28 as Lā Kūʻokoʻa to celebrate the historical recognition of the independence of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Native Hawaiian leaders from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Association for Hawaiian Civic Clubs joined Green for the signing of the bill at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

It was on that day in 1843 that Hawaiʻi was formally recognized as an independent nation by other world powers including England, France and the United States of America.

kuhio jail.jpg
Local News
How Prince Kūhiō's arrest inspired modern-day, nonviolent protesters
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, chair of the Senate Native Hawaiian Caucus, introduced the bill.

"The Kingdom of Hawaiʻi was the first non-European country whose independence was recognized by the major European powers. And this has a long tradition here in Hawaiʻi, this is a part of our Hawaiian history, our community history," Keohokalole said.

Nov. 28 will not be a paid state holiday under the bill, but the recognition will help bolster renewed efforts in recent years to celebrate what was once a national holiday in the islands.

Tags
Local News Native HawaiianhistoryState Legislature
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories