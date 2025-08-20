© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Historian breaks down myths about WWII-era internment in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:25 PM HST
A view of daily life at Honouliuli Internment Camp Compound V, circa 1945.
R.H. Lodge
/
Courtesy Hawaii’s Plantation Village
A view of daily life at Honouliuli Internment Camp Compound V, circa 1945.

Ten years ago, the Honouliuli Internment Camp was officially declared a national historic site. The National Park Service is commemorating the occasion with an event Wednesday night.

Alan Rosenfeld, associate vice president for academic programs and policy for the University of Hawaiʻi System, will be giving a talk called “Lessons from Camp Honouliuli: Breaking Down Myths and Assumptions about Wartime Internment in Hawaiʻi.” He was part of a research team whose work was instrumental in getting the historic site established.

As Rosenfeld's work as a historian of post-war Germany demonstrates, the internment camp populations were much more expansive than the large Japanese populations that are often remembered.

HPR talked to Rosenfeld about some of the factors sometimes overlooked when talking about internment in Hawaiʻi — and how this history might inform our current political environment.

The virtual talk will be held over Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7 pm. To sign up for the talk, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
