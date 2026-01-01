HPR Hōʻike
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on HPR-1
"HPR Hōʻike" is our weekly showcase for new music and storytelling events produced in-house here at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. It serves as the home for our "Live from the Atherton" performance series, featuring local musicians as well as a showcase for thoughtful discussions with local authors, practitioners, and artists and the place to share HPR podcasts with our broadcast listeners. We're excited to bring fresh, locally produced content to inform, inspire, connect, as well as continue to share a strong sense of place with our listeners at home and abroad.
See more music and entertainment stories
-
Thanks to the continued support of our members, HPR continues to bring you entertaining and engaging programming. As we keep evolving, a few changes are coming to the HPR-1 on-air schedule. Here's what you can expect starting Feb. 1.
-
The Oʻahu Band Directors Association (OBDA) is in full rehearsal mode this week as students prepare for Saturday’s annual Select Band performances. After the high school band’s second rehearsal, Sharene Taba spoke with student musicians Maya Hokada, Nainoa Tindle, Aviv Tabori and Kaden Kojima about their experience participating in the program
-
This edition aired during the 30th UN Climate Conference in Belem, Brazil. The November 2025 conference focused on action, implementation and equity with an aim to get back on track with the Paris Agreement's intended road map.
-
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra principal oboist Gustav Highstein plays Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C major, K. 314 on Sunday. During a busy week of rehearsals, Highstein visited Classical Pacific to reflect on past teachers, the value of mentorship, and bringing music to life with friends.