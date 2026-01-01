Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on HPR-1

"HPR Hōʻike" is our weekly showcase for new music and storytelling events produced in-house here at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. It serves as the home for our "Live from the Atherton" performance series, featuring local musicians as well as a showcase for thoughtful discussions with local authors, practitioners, and artists and the place to share HPR podcasts with our broadcast listeners. We're excited to bring fresh, locally produced content to inform, inspire, connect, as well as continue to share a strong sense of place with our listeners at home and abroad.