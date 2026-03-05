© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Aubrey, Gryffin, Atticus, Julia, Miho and Sally

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:21 AM HST
Students from Hanahauʻoli School’s After School Enrichment Harp Class (left to right): Julia, Griffin, Miho, Atticus, Aubrey and Sally
HPR
Students from Hanahauʻoli School’s After School Enrichment Harp Class (left to right): Julia, Gryffin, Miho, Atticus, Aubrey and Sally

Students from Hanahauʻoli School's After-School Enrichment Harp Class visited Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover for their annual on-air showcase. In this year's edition, Aubrey, Gryffin, Atticus, Julia, Miho and Sally share about their after-school classes and enrichment activities and showcase their harp skills. Together, they perform the "Butterfly Song," which is about butterflies eating potatoes. The students wrote (and voted on) lyrics to help them learn the melody. They also share their school song, "Ohana."

Hanahauʻoli students can choose from a variety of after-school enrichment classes. Harp class with Miss Sharene meets once a week for 30 minutes, carving out time for music, creativity and silliness!

This classical music conversation aired on November 18, 2025. Hear weekly Student Takeovers at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesdays on HPR-2.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
