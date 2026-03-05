Tuesday Student Takeover: Aubrey, Gryffin, Atticus, Julia, Miho and Sally

Students from Hanahauʻoli School's After-School Enrichment Harp Class visited Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover for their annual on-air showcase. In this year's edition, Aubrey, Gryffin, Atticus, Julia, Miho and Sally share about their after-school classes and enrichment activities and showcase their harp skills. Together, they perform the "Butterfly Song," which is about butterflies eating potatoes. The students wrote (and voted on) lyrics to help them learn the melody. They also share their school song, "Ohana."

Hanahauʻoli students can choose from a variety of after-school enrichment classes. Harp class with Miss Sharene meets once a week for 30 minutes, carving out time for music, creativity and silliness!

This classical music conversation aired on November 18, 2025. Hear weekly Student Takeovers at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesdays on HPR-2.