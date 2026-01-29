Tuesday Student Takeover: Select Band Students Maya, Nainoa, Aviv & Kaden

The Oʻahu Band Directors Association (OBDA) is in full rehearsal mode this week as students prepare for Saturday’s annual Select Band performances. After the high school band’s second rehearsal, Sharene Taba spoke with student musicians Maya Hokada and Nainoa Tindle, both oboists from Roosevelt High School, and trumpet players Aviv Tabori of Punahou School and Kaden Kojima of Kalani High School about their experience participating in the program

This year’s Select Band is led by guest conductor Steven Davis, Director of Bands at the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. The concert takes place Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at McKinley High School and features the OBDA Middle and High School Select Bands. Learn more about ODBA