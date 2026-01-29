© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Select Band Students Maya, Nainoa, Aviv & Kaden

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:47 AM HST
Student musicians (left to right) Maya Hokada (oboe, Roosevelt HS), Nainoa Tindle (oboe, Roosevelt HS), Aviv Tabori (trumpet, Punahou), and Kaden Kojima (trumpet, Kalani HS).
The Oʻahu Band Directors Association (OBDA) is in full rehearsal mode this week as students prepare for Saturday’s annual Select Band performances. After the high school band’s second rehearsal, Sharene Taba spoke with student musicians Maya Hokada and Nainoa Tindle, both oboists from Roosevelt High School, and trumpet players Aviv Tabori of Punahou School and Kaden Kojima of Kalani High School about their experience participating in the program

This year’s Select Band is led by guest conductor Steven Davis, Director of Bands at the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. The concert takes place Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at McKinley High School and features the OBDA Middle and High School Select Bands. Learn more about ODBA
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student Takeover
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
