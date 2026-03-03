© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Bard's Music

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:16 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai brought some Japanese anime friends to Evening Concert to talk about composer Joe Hisaishi conducting his music from Studio Ghibli.
Michael-Thomas Foumai
All the world's a stage, and all the men and women musicians of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra are merely players. The HSO kicks off its Shakespeare Festival this month, featuring music inspired by the literature of William Shakespeare, including Mendelssohn's “Midsummer Night's Dream” and music that Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev composed for “Romeo & Juliet.” HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai brought some Japanese anime friends to Evening Concert to talk about composer Joe Hisaishi conducting his music from Studio Ghibli. If music be the food of love, play on …
 
HSO’s Shakespeare Festival
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
