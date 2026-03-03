The Bard's Music

All the world's a stage, and all the men and women musicians of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra are merely players. The HSO kicks off its Shakespeare Festival this month, featuring music inspired by the literature of William Shakespeare, including Mendelssohn's “Midsummer Night's Dream” and music that Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev composed for “Romeo & Juliet.” HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai brought some Japanese anime friends to Evening Concert to talk about composer Joe Hisaishi conducting his music from Studio Ghibli. If music be the food of love, play on …



HSO’s Shakespeare Festival

