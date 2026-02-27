© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gung Hay Fat Choy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:38 PM HST
HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai and Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva
Michael-Thomas Foumai
HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai and Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva

The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto is one of the most famous classical concert pieces to come out of China – a perfect blend of both eastern and western music. You can hear it performed at a Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concert this week to celebrate the year of the fire horse for Chinese Lunar New Year. HSO’s Michael-Thomas Foumai previewed the concert on Evening Concert with host Craig DeSilva. Foumai also talked about the Hapa Series featuring Keahou and Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, who’ll conduct his own music.
 
Hapa Symphony featuring Keauhou Friday, February 27 7:30 p.m.
 
Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse Saturday, February 28 7:30 p.m.
 
Joe Hisaishi Conducts HisaishiWednesday, March 4, 2026 7:30 p.m.
 
All concerts performed at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.
myhso.org
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
