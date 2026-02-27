Gung Hay Fat Choy

The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto is one of the most famous classical concert pieces to come out of China – a perfect blend of both eastern and western music. You can hear it performed at a Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concert this week to celebrate the year of the fire horse for Chinese Lunar New Year. HSO’s Michael-Thomas Foumai previewed the concert on Evening Concert with host Craig DeSilva. Foumai also talked about the Hapa Series featuring Keahou and Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, who’ll conduct his own music.



Hapa Symphony featuring Keauhou Friday, February 27 7:30 p.m.



Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse Saturday, February 28 7:30 p.m.



Joe Hisaishi Conducts HisaishiWednesday, March 4, 2026 7:30 p.m.



All concerts performed at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.

