Organist Dr. Joy-Leilani Garbutt on Morning Café

The Hawai‘i Chapter American Guild of Organists will hold their annual recital featuring concert organist Dr. Joy-Leilani Garbutt . An organist, musicologist, and an ardent advocate for gender-equity in the field of music, Dr. Garbutt will be playing music by women composers in a program that coincides with International Women’s Day, Woman Composer Sunday (both occurring on March 8), and Women’s History Month.

The Annual Guild of Organists Concert takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Central Union Church. Admission is free. Suggested donation of $25. Learn more