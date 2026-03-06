© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Organist Dr. Joy-Leilani Garbutt on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:16 PM HST
Dr. Joy-Leilani Garbutt, Organist, performs at Central Union Church on March 8, 2026.
The Hawai‘i Chapter American Guild of Organists will hold their annual recital featuring concert organist Dr. Joy-Leilani Garbutt. An organist, musicologist, and an ardent advocate for gender-equity in the field of music, Dr. Garbutt will be playing music by women composers in a program that coincides with International Women’s Day, Woman Composer Sunday (both occurring on March 8), and Women’s History Month.

The Annual Guild of Organists Concert takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Central Union Church. Admission is free. Suggested donation of $25. Learn more
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
