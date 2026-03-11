Vocal Group Apollo5 on Evening Concert

Renaissance polyphony, Baroque masterpieces, contemporary choral works and inventive arrangements of popular songs. Apollo5 performs a wide, diverse range of concerts. The British a cappella vocal quintet is known for its distinctive blend and commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional music.

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva spoke to Gus Perkins, Apollo5's bass, in preparation for their concert in Honolulu this weekend. The concert will feature both old and new — from music performed during the time of William Shakespeare to French romantic pieces to American jazz.

Apollo5

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

The Cathedral of St. Andrew

Presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series