Vocal Group Apollo5 on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:10 PM HST
Renaissance polyphony, Baroque masterpieces, contemporary choral works and inventive arrangements of popular songs. Apollo5 performs a wide, diverse range of concerts. The British a cappella vocal quintet is known for its distinctive blend and commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional music. 

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva spoke to Gus Perkins, Apollo5's bass, in preparation for their concert in Honolulu this weekend. The concert will feature both old and new — from music performed during the time of William Shakespeare to French romantic pieces to American jazz. 

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. 
The Cathedral of St. Andrew
Presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
