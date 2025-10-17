© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Jeremy Denk on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
Pianist Jeremy Denk.
Jeremy Denk
/
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
Pianist Jeremy Denk.

Pianist Jeremy Denk has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bach’s partitas over his long career. But now, Bach’s set of dance pieces are here to stay. Denk performs all six partitas during a solo recital in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series.

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva talked to Denk about Bach playing at The Blue Note if he was alive today and about writing a new book on Beethoven’s mid-life crisis.

Pianist Jeremy Denk
The Complete (Six) Keyboard Partitas by J. S. Bach
Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 7:30 p.m.
Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
