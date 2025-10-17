Jeremy Denk on Evening Concert

Pianist Jeremy Denk has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bach’s partitas over his long career. But now, Bach’s set of dance pieces are here to stay. Denk performs all six partitas during a solo recital in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series.

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva talked to Denk about Bach playing at The Blue Note if he was alive today and about writing a new book on Beethoven’s mid-life crisis.

Pianist Jeremy Denk

The Complete (Six) Keyboard Partitas by J. S. Bach

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 7:30 p.m.

Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii at Manoa