Classical Music Conversations

Shawn and Megan Conley on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST
040623-EC-OceanMusicAction.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Left to right: Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva, Megan Conley, and Shawn Conley in the HPR-2 studio.

Honolulu bassist Shawn Conley and harpist Megan Conley love music and the environment. The couple talks to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about their Ocean Music Action concert that’s inspired by the ocean. The concert is being presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at UH Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium. The musicians will be doing a seaweed cleanup at Maunalua Bay with Mālama Maunalua on Monday, April 10. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on April 6, 2023. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
