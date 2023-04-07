Shawn and Megan Conley on Evening Concert

Honolulu bassist Shawn Conley and harpist Megan Conley love music and the environment. The couple talks to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about their Ocean Music Action concert that’s inspired by the ocean. The concert is being presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at UH Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium. The musicians will be doing a seaweed cleanup at Maunalua Bay with Mālama Maunalua on Monday, April 10. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on April 6, 2023. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.